If you are a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan then this piece of news is for you. Television’s one of the longest-running shows is again in the news but this time for some shocking reasons. Rumours mills are abuzz that Taraak Mehta’s lead actor Sailesh Lodha has reportedly stopped shooting and is looking forward to quitting the show. Yes, you heard that right! After Disha Vakani, reports of another shocking exit have already started to make headlines.

Sailesh Lodha plays the role of Jetha Lal aka Dilip Joshi’s good friend Taarak on the show. Earlier reports of Raj Andkat aka Tappu quitting TMKOC had made headlines.

As per latest media reports, Taarak aka Sailesh Lodha has already stopped shooting for the show and had made up his mind to quit the show. It is being said that Taarak has not come on the sets for a month now and is likely to not return to Taarak Mehta.

According to a report in ETimes, due to the exclusivity factor, Sailesh Lodha is not able to explore other opportunities and has reportedly turned down a couple of good offers he got in the past. But now the actor doesn’t want to waste more opportunities that keep coming his way. The report further states that Taarak also is unhappy with the makers for not using his dates properly in the show.

However, it is being said that Taarak Mehta’s production house is trying hard to convince Sailesh to retain. It might break fans’ hearts as the actor and well-known poet has already made up his mind.

As we all know, ever since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s inception, Sailesh Lodha has been a part of the show and viewers have always admired his friendship with the lead actor Jetha Lal.

If Sailesh Lodha announces his decision of quitting the show, then this will be third shocking exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Disha Vakani who played Daya Ben and Gurucharan Singh.

We shall wait for the rumours to turn out to be true!

