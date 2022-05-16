Bharti Singh has once again landed in trouble owing to her comedy. An old video of the comedian surfaced on social media and it went viral for apparently hurting religious sentiment. In the video clip, the new mother was heard talking about people with ‘daadi moochi’ to her good friend Jasmin Bhasin. Bharti tells Jasmin that when people with beard would drink milk it goes into their beard and it would taste like sevaiyaan. She even joked about lice in their beard.

Soon after the video resurfaced on the web, Bharti was slammed for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. However later, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a complaint against the comedian for hurting religious sentiments.

Now after landing in legal soup, Bharti Singh has issued a clarification and apologised for the same. In the video, Bharti Singh is heard saying, “There’s a video that’s been going viral from the last 3 to 4 days claiming that I have made fun of ‘daadi mooch’. I have seen the video repeatedly and request people to watch it too as I have not said anything against any religion or caste.

“I didn’t mock any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep ‘daadi mooch’. I was doing comedy with my friend but if it has hurt the sentiments of any section, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I’d always respect it. I am a proud Punjabi, too,” added the comedian. Watch it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Towards the end of the video Bharti says, “Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke. (I do comedy to make people happy, and not to hurt anyone. If my words have hurt anyone, then please consider me your sister and forgive me).”

Check out the video here:

Such idiot Personality puppet of upper class Such aa fullish comedian @bharti_lalli (druger)

Sir @KapilSharmaK9 we don't want bharti singh in your show any more In mumbai we have that much of capability that we can stop your on going show Request to all punjabi actors to boycott pic.twitter.com/rwkdcYc2QL — Jasmeet Singh Kohli (@JasmeetSinghKo5) May 15, 2022

Shame on you Bharti Singh our Sikhs are proud of their beards and mustaches which you call Sevia#charsibharti #Shameonyoubharti pic.twitter.com/TFrWnGYI4A — satnam9 (@singh_S999) May 14, 2022

On the personal front, Bharti Singh, who’s married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently became a proud mother of a baby boy.

