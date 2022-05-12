Bharti Singh has a sense of humour that remains unmatchable. Whether it is India’s Got Talent or The Kapil Sharma Show, she has always managed to crack us up. The comedian is currently hosting her own production, The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and special host Farah Khan. Scroll below for her latest dig at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

As most know, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with the sets of Bigg Boss 15. As soon as the show was over, Teja moved on to Naagin 6 and her boyfriend would often pick her up and drop her on sets. They were also recently busy shooting for Lock Upp and their arrival and departure from sets were often papped.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were recently shooting for The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show. Pictures of them in the yellow jersey with the logo printed on it have also surfaced on the internet. During a fun banter, Bharti Singh ended up asking the couple how they get spotted so often by the media.

Bharti Singh questioned, “Kya aapne ek banda rakha hai jo sabko call karke bulata hai (Have you hired a person who calls all of them)?” To this, Karan responded with a no.

Bharti Singh then took a hilarious dig at the couple saying, “Toh kya aap hi unko call karke bulate ho phir (Then, do you make the calls yourself to call them)? The much-wanted episode by the TejRan fans has not gone on-air yet. But we’re super excited, how about you?

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash was recently seen as the Queen warden during the final episodes of Lock Upp. She also played a fun game with Karan Kundrra during the finale episodes where Kangana Ranaut made them reveal some bedroom secrets.

