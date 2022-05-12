Munawar Faruqui was on the news last year due to a controversy related to a joke that he didn’t say. Yet again the comedian is creating a buzz after he won Lock Upp. On the other hand, his relationship with co-contestant Anjali Arora has been the talking point. In a recent interview, Munawar opens about the same and clarifies that they were not romantically involved in the show.

The Kangana Ranaut’s show that concluded last weekend saw the comedian lifting the winner’s trophy along with a Rs 20 lakh cheque and a luxurious car. Payal Rohatgi and Anjali were declared the first and second runners up respectively.

Coming back to the topic, after winning Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui recently sat for an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan where he broke his silence about his relationship with Anjali Arora. The comedian said, “Ek captive reality show me, jahan bahar ki duniya se aapka connection kata hua hai, toh aapko lagta hai ki yahi 12 logon ke ird-gird meri duniya hai poori. Toh usmein dosti hoti hai, bonds bante hain aur Anjali ke saath itni achi dosti ho gayi, hum dono ek dusre ke saath itne comfortable the ki I can disrespect her.”

“Jab ladka ladki ki achi dosti ho jaati hai toh logon ko woh bond bhi acha lagne lagta hai and I feel wahi cheez achi lag rahi hogi. Bahar woh zyaada lag rahi thi ya kis way me lag rahi thi woh nahi samajh me aata hai aisi situation mein”, Munawar Faruqui further added.

Concluding his statement about Anjali, the comedian said, “But she is a very good person, bahut achi dost hai, main wish karta hun ki woh badiya badiya kaam kare.”

In another interview with Indian Express, Munawar Faruqui had opened up about the same and said, “Every bond I made on the show was for real. I tried protecting the one close to me so that we could evict our competition. I never tried to use anyone. If she felt that, I think there must be some reason. But she was a good friend and will always be one.”

