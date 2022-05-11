Kapil Sharma is one of the most-followed celebrities of Indian television not just for his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show but also for the way he keeps his fans entertained through social media. He proved once again, via a recent tweet, that his kindness is one of his many qualities that resonate well with his fans. He recently replied to a man who couldn’t give a sketch he made to the comedian and even apologized to him for the inconvenience caused.

For the unversed, Kapil was previously in the news when there were rumours about him not promoting The Kashmir Files for uncertain reasons. The actor tried his best to justify and shed some light on his version of the story but the backlash continued for a few weeks before dying down. He was also in the headlines when his Netflix special, I’m Not Done Yet gained a positive response from the audience, making it a hit piece.

In a recent turn of events, a man Tweeted about how he made a sketch of Kapil Sharma but was unable to deliver it to him due to the security on the sets of his show. “Hii @KapilSharmaK9 sir ❤️ myself Manish gupta, mai sketch banaiya tha aapka, @akshaykumar sir❤️ @ManushiChhillar mam❤️ka n aapke pure team member ke liye❤️ Aaj mai aapke show pe aaiya tha Dene ke liye but they did not allow me🥲, lucknow se aaiya tha mai itna dur se”, the man wrote.

Hii @KapilSharmaK9 sir ❤️ myself Manish gupta, mai sketch banaiya tha aapka, @akshaykumar sir❤️ @ManushiChhillar mam❤️ka n aapke pure team member ke liye❤️ Aaj mai aapke show pe aaiya tha Dene ke liye but they did not allow me🥲, lucknow se aaiya tha mai itna dur se pic.twitter.com/AJaGGhfmpU — Manish Gupta (@ManishG50130512) May 10, 2022

Upon further enquiry by a netizen, that fam revealed that he was able to go in but couldn’t hand the portrait over to Kapil Sharma. “I went inside the show just because of lack of time schedule I did not get chance to give sketch to kapil sir, n i dont regreat for it, m happy i got to see live performance of kapil sir❤️. I will try next time again to meet him. Good man with good heart 💓 big fan of kapil sir❣️”, he wrote.

I went inside the show just because of lack of time schedule I did not get chance to give sketch to kapil sir, n i dont regreat for it, m happy i got to see live performance of kapil sir❤️. I will try next time again to meet him. Good man with good heart 💓 big fan of kapil sir❣️ — Manish Gupta (@ManishG50130512) May 11, 2022

When Kapil Sharma spotted this Tweet he decided to thank him for the gesture and even apologized for what had happened. “Hi manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch, n sorry for the inconvenience, studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love ❤️🙏”, Kapil wrote.

Hi manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch, n sorry for the inconvenience, studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love ❤️🙏 https://t.co/FtC70p8Nz0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 11, 2022

