Naagin 6 is a much-loved show on Indian television which has been enjoying an impressive TRP rate since its rebut. If you are a fan of the show, you are probably already aware that it has been witnessing dramatic twists and turns since the last few episodes. According to a new media report, the show will feature a new addition after Zeeshan Khan and the plot is about to get way more interesting and complicated.

For the unversed, the sixth season of Naagin features Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role alongside Simba Nagpal. The show kicked off in February this year and has secured a place in the TRP charts ever since. This season is said to be the most expensive instalment of Naagin as Ekta Kapoor reportedly had high expectations from the show. The plot of this season revolves around the concept of epidemic which was one of the reasons why it got trolled initially.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Lock Upp fame Zeeshan Khan has already joined the cast of Naagin 6 and things are already getting interesting to say the least. Zeeshan can be seen playing the role of a Nevla in the show, similar to what Rajat Tokas did in one of the previous seasons. He is accompanied by a group of Nevlas who are constantly putting up troubles for Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) and Rishabh (Simba Nagpal).

According to the same report, Urvashi Dholakia, who is already a part of the show, will add a new twist to it by becoming a Dragon. Her character will also have special powers and is expected to bring immense trouble for Pratha.

What do you think about Urvashi Dholakia in Naagin 6? Let us know in the comments below!

