Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans are always ecstatic to witness them together on-screen. Thanks to Kangana Ranaut, who made it possible with Lock Upp. The duo shot for few episodes on the final week and the grand finale even witnessed them spill some bedroom secrets. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

As most know, Tejasswi joined as ‘warden’ alongside her beau Karan who plays a jailer in Kangana Ranaut’s show. This marked their reunion on-screen post Bigg Boss 15 and their first music video Rula Deti Hai.

Advertisement

During the finale episode, Kangana Ranaut was seen playing a fun game with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The Queen actress asked the duo to point fingers to whomever applicable on the basis of the questions that she would ask. Amongst others, one of the question asked “who is a better kisser?”

To this, Tejasswi Prakash said that they’re both good at it. Karan Kundrra interrupted and said she was really good when they kissed for the first time. The Naagin 6 actress added, “Yea, I nailed it.”

Kangana Ranaut then asked “Who likes it on top (I’m talking about the game)?” Karan responded, “Game me na? Wo (pointing at Tejasswi). Aur mai game ki baat nahi kar raha”

Ranaut joked as she added, “Always ladies on top.”

Check out the viral video ft Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Kangana Ranaut below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TejRan ❤️❤️❤️ (@tejranfanspage)

It is being said that Tejasswi Prakash charged almost equal to what Karan Kundrra earned for the whole Lock Upp stint. The actress was a part of 2-3 episodes and took home a sum of a whopping 2-3 lakhs for it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Weekly Horoscope From May 9 To May 15, 2022: Check What Your Stars Are Hinting At This Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube