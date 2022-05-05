Naagin 6 is one of the most-followed shows of Indian television at the moment with high TRPs and impressive social media engagement. The show has lately been witnessing some high voltage drama and looks like the makers are all set to bring in new additions in the next few days. According to a recent media report, Zeeshan Khan from Lock Upp fame will soon be seen portraying a key role in the show alongside Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal.

For the unversed, the latest season of Naagin kicked off in February this year, right after Bigg Boss 15 came to an end. There was a lot of scrutiny around the concept of the show as some people were sceptical about the whole epidemic angle to the fantasy show. But looks like the concept paid off well as it has now been enjoying a good response from the audience.

According to a recent report by Tellychakkar, Zeeshan Khan, who was previously seen in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Bigg Boss OTT, will soon be making an entry in the show, spicing up the plot a little. He will reportedly play a supernatural character similar to that of Rajat Tokas in the previous season. He will either play a male serpent-like Rajat or something completely different like Aly Goni’s vulture character from the third season.

Zeeshan Khan was previously in the news when he was evicted from Lock Upp for his problematic conduct. Karan Kundrra, a jailor on the show, was the one to make the decision and most people agreed that he was not fit to continue after his violent behaviour. The Naagin 6 collaboration will be Zeeshan’s third project with Ekta Kapoor after Kumkum Bhagya and Kangana Ranaut’s reality show.

What do you think about Zeeshan Khan’s upcoming Naagin 6 entry? Let us know in the comments.

