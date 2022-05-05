COLORS is ready to bring back the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and it is going to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon and as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure.

To make the season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts.

Joining the fearless khiladis this season will be Shivangi Joshi, talking about the show she said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited for it.”

Shivangi Joshi added, “The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring alot of motivation to me.”

Besides Shivangi, the other confirmed contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 include Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande. To know which other celebrities will be competing in this season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, stay tuned to Koimoi.

