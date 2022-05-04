COLORS is ready to bring back the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and it is going to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon and as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. To make Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts.

As per what we know now, actor Chetna Pande and Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia are among the contestants this year.

Popular actor Chetna Pande who has been a part of reality shows in the past will now have to conquer her fears and survive the gruesome stunts in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Talking about the show, Chetna Pande said, “I’ve been a part of reality shows before, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show. The show truly tests one’s determination and willpower. I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory.”

Rajiv Adatia, who previously appeared on COLORS’ Bigg Boss, has been a fan favourite for his candid demeanour and is all set to become a part of this year’s action-packed journey of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Rajiv Adatia shared, “I think of myself as a strong competitor and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is something that I always wanted to do. I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it’s once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test.”

