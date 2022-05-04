Pooja Mishra came into the limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss. Her argument with the co-contestant went viral over the last couple of years, even some prominent actors have also recreated the incident. Meanwhile, the actress has now come forward as she has blamed Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha for smashing her career. In an interview with a media portal, she claimed that Sonakshi Sinha became a star by selling her virginity.

Mishra started her career as a model and collaborated with a few brands. Apart from being part of Bigg Boss 5 in 2011, she was also part of another reality show Big Switch. Before this, she appeared as a VJ in B4U’s talk show Jab We Talk in 2008.

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Pooja Mishra blamed Shatrughan Sinha and his family for doing black magic on her. She further shared how her father helped them financially but in return, they ended her Bollywood career by terminating her contracts. Se also went on to call Poonam Sinha a hypocrite and revealed how Sonakshi Sinha actually became an actor.

Pooja Mishra says, “My career has been transient, because of one Bollywood family that has completely jeopardized not only my career but my personal life as well as financial life. Main baat kar rahi hu Shatrughan Sinha aur unke family ki. Ye mere pitaji ke dost hua karte the aur unhone 100-100 crore ke favour kiye hain.”

“Do decades hone aye, ye pariwar mere career ke haath dhoke pada hai. Jab mere papa service mei the aur Mumbai mei rehte the, toh Poonam Sinha ne unhe brain wash kar diya tha ki only pro*titutes enter Bollywood. She’s such a hypocrite, today her daughter is a part of Bollywood, par mera patta kaatne ke liye unhone mere papa ko aise bola.”

Pooja Mishra further shares, “Jab 2005 mei mere papa retire hoke pune chale gaye tab Shatrughan Sinha aur Poonam Sinha openly mujhe oppress karna shuru kiya. Infact jab main Videocon ke guesthouse mei rehti thi, jab main soti rehti thi mujhpe kala jadu karwate the, ki main kahin unse zyada famous na ban jaun.”

The actress blames them for cancelling her 35 movies, “I hold them solely responsible, woh hamesha confuse karte hain ki, ‘hamne nahi Salman Khan ne kiya, nahi Shah Rukh Khan ne kiya.’ 2007 se 2014 tak main apne family apartment mein rehti thi, uss apartment ke upar pura Shatrughan Sinha ka privar rehta tha. Main Singapore se ati thi, meri cheezen churake, Sonakshi Sinha ko pehnake uski photo paper mein chaapna, mere media contracts terminate karna, jo bhi kaam mujhe mil raha hai beech mei akey mere sponsors churana.”

Pooja Mishra concluded by saying, “Inke crimes another level ko hit karne lage jab ussi ghar mei s*x scam chalane lagey. Mujhe lekar behoshi ke halat mein ye log trade karne lage. In logon ne meri virginity trade karke paise banaye hain, Sonakshi Sinha ko star banaya hai, woh toh fashion designer banne wali thin a suddenly who Bollywood mein kahan se agayi.”

