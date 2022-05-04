Choreographer Terence Lewis and actress Nora Fatehi were a pair we never saw coming. Thanks to the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer which made us think of the possibilities. Their friendly banter had been talk of the town on the show but are they dating in real life? Scroll below for the actual truth.

Terence made a lot of noise over his flirtatious comments to Nora on India’s Best Dancer. Obviously that was all a part of the publicity stunt by the makers to garner TRPs. But a massive controversy broke when many claimed that the ace choreographer inappropriately kept his hand on the Kusu Kusu actress’ b*tt. The row was later rubbished as those were just camera angles and nothing like that happened.

Now, Terence Lewis in an interview with Siddharth Kannan has broken silence on rumours of dating Nora Fatehi. He reacted, “Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (Let this secret be). I will tell you off-camera, adding “We are very good friends, yes. I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. She’s a very free-spirited person, and I like her energy and vibe. She’s lovely. We have a healthy relationship.”

Just not that, Terence Lewis also revealed his idea of love. “Sach bolun toh maine kai baar logon ka dil toda hai. Commitment phobic hun, pyaar karta hoon but I don’t want to be possessed, and I don’t want to possess. I feel true love is free. Nobody can complete anybody,” he added.

Well, hope that ends the curiosity of Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi fans.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has previously also been linked to singer Guru Randhawa. There had been no truth to that as well, as the duo only tease fans for their music video collabs.

