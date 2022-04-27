These days actors being target of trolls have turned out to be a usual thing. Whether it is star kids like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan or bikini babes like Disha Patani, they’re all under the radar. Now, actress Nora Fatehi is being backlashed over her floral appearance at the airport and netizens can’t help but notice her walking style.

One cannot help but get weak on their knees as Nora often surprises fans with her jaw-dropping looks. However, the actress is often trolled for her body-hugging clothes that flaunt her hourglass figure in the best possible way.

In the latest appearance, Nora Fatehi could be seen at the arrival section of the Mumbai airport. The Dance Deewane Juniors judge opted for a floral co-ord outfit with a deep plunging neckline. She completed her truly h*t avatar with a chic bag, black heels and gladiators.

However, netizens couldn’t help but mock how Nora Fatehi was walking at the airport. Many even joked saying she seems to be pretending as if it’s a ramp walk.

A user commented, “Is she walking on a runway?”

Another mocked, “no maybe thats an attitude walk after she reached heights”

“Chalti hai toh bhi lag rha hai jese dance kar rhi ho,” a user reacted.

A user joked, “Lehra ke balkha ke balkha ke lehra ke”

Check out the viral video ft Nora Fatehi below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi has been busy judging Dance Deewane Juniors. The dance reality show also witnesses Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji as her co-judges.

She was last seen in a pivotal role in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Apart from that, Satyameva Jayate 2 witnessed her in the special song ‘Kusu Kusu’

