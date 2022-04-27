Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved his acting chops over the years with projects like The Lunchbox, Sacred Games, Manto amongst others. He found his much-deserved duo in the latter half of his career but better late than never, isn’t it? The actor is known for speaking up his mind and has weighed in on Bollywood filmmakers speaking in English while they make Hindi films. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

Lately, Nawazuddin has been making a lot of revelations about his payment issues during Shool, being rejected by a girl and much more. In the latest interaction, the actor opened up about how South filmmakers talk in their language when they promote films but the same isn’t the case with Bollywood.

Advertisement

At the Times Now Navbharat India Economic Conclave, Nawazuddin Siddiqui questioned, “Hamare yaha pe sirf aise hai ki, Hindi film industry, Bollywood mein aisa hai ki director pata nahi konsi tangency pe baat kar raha hai, assistant kuch apni kheer bana raha hai, actor bilkul akela khada hua hai.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued, “Ek jo acha actor hai, theatre ka actor, jis bichare ko English vinglish nahi ati, lekin samajh hi nahi pa raha hai. Idhar udhar dekh raha hai, ho kya raha hai, chal kya raha hai, ussi character ke baarein mein baat karre hai, usse samajh hi nahi ara (Over here, in the Hindi film industry, Bollywood, the director himself is on some other tangency, the assistant is doing his own thing and the actor is left standing alone. A good actor from the theatre, who may not know English, might be looking here and there trying to understand what is going on. It is his character whom they talking about, and he himself does not know what he is going to do.)”

The actor continued to make comparisons with the South and laud the filmmakers there. “South mein kya hai, Tamil mein baat karte hain, proud feel karte hain. Kannada hain toh Kannada mein baat karte hain… Saare writers bhi Kannada mein baat kar rahe hain, director bhi, saare local hain. Sabko samajh aa rahi hain sabki baatein (In the South, Tamil crews are proud of their language. Kannada screenwriters, and directors all speak in Kannada. They understand what’s being said on set),” he added.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Heropanti 2, which stars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in lead.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Aditya Roy Kapur Wasn’t Invited For Ranbir Kapoor’s Bachelor Party? Here’s What He Has To Say!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube