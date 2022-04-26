Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved time and again that one’s acting capability is the most important thing when it comes to establishing oneself as an actor. The actor is now seen playing lead/pivotal characters in films like Heropanti 2, Bole Chudiyan and more. In a recent chat, the actor got candid about not being paid for his work during his starting days.

Stating that he was not paid for several small roles, Siddiqui recalled how his salary for the Eeshwar Nivas directorial Shool was not given and the things he did to recover it. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon in lead roles, this 1999 Ram Gopal Varma production featured Nawazuddin as a restaurant waiter. Read on to know how he did vasooli for his payment.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about not being paid for Shool and how he recovered the amount – smartly. The actor said, “I have small roles in several films, I don’t even tell people about many of them, but I am there. I needed money; it was a means of survival. I played a waiter in Shool who takes the order from Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon. They said they will pay me ₹2,500, but I have never gotten it. There have been many such cases, but this one I remember very well.”

So how did he recover it? Recalling how he got the value of the but still not the amount, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “6-7 mahine tak maine office ke chakkar kaate, dhai hazaar rupay ke liye. Wo nahi mile, but khaana mil jaata tha. Maine kya kiya baad mein, chalaaki kya ki, main khaane ke time mein phochta tha unke office mein. To wo meri halat ko dekhke (bolte the) ‘khaana khaayega?’”

He continued, “Maine, ‘haa,’ (Unhone bola) ‘paise to nahi milenge par khaana khaane aaja tu,’ maine kaha ‘chal thik hai’. To main aise ek dhed mahine tak khaaya maine khaana to mere paise jo hain na barabar ho gaye. (I visited their office for 6-7 months for ₹2500. They wouldn’t pay me but offered me food. So then I started visiting them at lunchtime, and I did that for 1-1.5 months, so my money got settled like that).” Isn’t that super ingenious!

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several films in the pipeline, including the soon to release Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria-led Heropanti 2. He will also be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and more.

