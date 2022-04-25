Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘evergreen’ 2003 release film Munna Bhai MBBS starring Bollywood’s ‘Baba’ Sanjay Dutt, to date, never fails to leave us all in splits with that one hell of a quirky and unique plot. The film touched all of our emotions during every other scene it had. All thanks to Sanju Baba’s amazing ‘Murli Prasad Sharma’.

Well, we all have some idea that before Dutt, director Hirani was keen on making Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Munna’ for the film (If you had no idea about this, then yay! A bonus trivia for you). However, even before SRK or Sanjay, the role of our favorite goon-turns-doctor was actually offered to someone we are sure you wouldn’t have even imagined. Read on!

So, before Sanjay Dutt or Shah Rukh Khan, director Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS was first offered to actor Vivek Oberoi. Yes, you have read that absolutely right (Let that sink in).

In fact, Vivek Oberoi was not only offered but was also finalized for the role of Munna in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS, the latter had confirmed the same in one of his interviews. It was Vivek’s work in his 2002 released film ‘Company’, that made Hirani offer him the lead role. However, Vivek later had to step out of Munna’s shoes as he couldn’t adjust his shooting dates, and that’s how Sanjay Dutt came on board and the rest is history.

Our minds = blown right now by this unknown fact!

Meanwhile talking about both the actors, Dutt is presently basking in the glorious success of his recent release KGF Chapter 2, whereas Vivek is busy working on his upcoming film Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder

Vivek Oberoi or Sanjay Dutt, who do you think would have aced it as ‘Munna’ in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

