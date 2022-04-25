Varun Dhawan made his big Bollywood debut in 2012 in Karan Johar’s teen drama Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, the actor who celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday has proved his calibre with roles in films like Badlapur, October, Kalank, Sui Dhaaga, and more.

But did you know the actor initially wanted to be launched in Anurag Kashyap film and not the hit Karan Johar film? In fact, he even spoke about it once. Read on to know what he said.

As per reports, at IFFI 2018, Varun opened up wanting to debut in a Kashyap film and not a Karan Johar one. The Badlapur actor said, “Initially, my leaning was always towards the left side. I loved Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday (2007) and all of Sriram Raghavan’s films. I was almost leaning towards there. I would have given my right hand at that time to be launched by Anurag Kashyap.”

Continuing further, Varun Dhawan said, “I was excited to work there. Obviously, no one was taking me seriously then. I auditioned for Dhobi Ghat but didn’t get the part.”

In the same conversation, the Kalank actor also revealed that acting wasn’t his first passion, but he wanted to be a stand-up comedian. The actor had said, “I initially wanted to own a [TV] channel where I could have my own talk show where I would do stand-up comedy, my own show.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in as Kuku in Raj Mehta’s upcoming comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhaskar in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya. Varun will also star in Bawaal.

