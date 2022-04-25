Bollywood and Cricket have been often united in showbiz by love. Whether it is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli or Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, there’s a list of couples who’ve won our hearts. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were added to the list back in 2019 and reports suggest that a wedding is on the cards. Scroll below for what the astrological predictions have to suggest.

It was back in 2019 when rumours around Athiya and KL dating began doing the rounds. The couple remained tight-lipped for a while before finally making it official via Instagram. Their families have approved their relationship and they probably are at the best phase of their lives, as far as relationships are concerned.

But what does the future hold for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty? Bengaluru based astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has made his predictions and exclusively told Koimoi, “KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are in a harmonious relationship, a loving relationship full of emotions, understanding and the next step will be their wedding. They don’t have to think about it because they know each other well and respect each other’s uniqueness. According to their astrological and face readings, they may marry by the end of this year or the middle of next year.”

As per his readings, Athiya Shetty may turn an entrepreneur post-marriage and find success in it. “Rahul will do well as always, marriage is not going to be a hurdle for either of them. Athiya may venture into a business of some sorts, and she will undoubtedly do well in that arena,” he added.

Well, everything thing looks good and we can only wait for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to tie the knot soon!

Recently, Athiya was spotted at the airport where she broke her silence and refuted the wedding rumours. But you never know, because Bollywood stars often keep their wedding a secret until the ceremonies are performed.

