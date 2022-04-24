Ever since The Kashmir Files hit screens on March 13, it’s in the news for multiple reasons. The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, has been mired in multiple controversies over time. Time and again we have seen director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeting about the same and hitting back at haters left, right and centre.

Headlined by Anupam Kher, the film stars an ensemble cast including Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhasha Sumbli, Darshan Kumaar. At the box office, The Kashmir Files has been shattering not one but many box-office records.

Once again politician Sharad Pawar was taking a dig at The Kashmir Files and its makers. After saying that the film ‘attacks minority & when that majority is Muslim’, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar once again commented on the film and said that it is ‘instigating religious hatred, which didn’t seem to go down well with the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

While addressing the media in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the NCP chief was quoted saying, “A film named Kashmir Files was shown to everyone to instigate religious hatred.” Soon after coming across the comment, the director took to Twitter to condemn the statement while calling him the‘ most corrupt politician ever in Indian politics.’

Vivek’s tweet read, “Fir Jooth, bahut hi doglapan hai. The most corrupt politician ever in Indian politics is also the most hypocrite person in real life. Says one thing to me and Kashmiri Hindus in private and opposite in public. Karma… Pawar sahib… karma… doesn’t spare anyone.”

फिर झूठ। बहुत ही दोगलापन है।

The most corrupt politician ever in Indian politics is also the most hypocrite person in real life. Says one thing to me and Kashmiri Hindus in private and opposite in public. Karma… Pawar sahib… karma… doesn’t spare anyone. https://t.co/yJydn6rt0X — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 24, 2022

Earlier Sharad Pawar had said, “A man made a movie (The Kashmir Files) showing atrocities on Hindus. It depicted that majority always attacks minority &when that majority is Muslim, the Hindu community gets insecure. It’s unfortunate that people in power promoted this movie.”

The man’s name is Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Who met you few days ago in the plane, touched your and your wife’s feet and you blessed him and his wife and congratulated them for making a brilliant film on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. https://t.co/xNIo34j1oN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 11, 2022

“The man’s name is Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Who met you few days ago in the plane, touched your and your wife’s feet and you blessed him and his wife and congratulated them for making a brilliant film on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide,” The Kashmir Files director had said in his reply via a Tweet.

