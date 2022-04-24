Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra may be good friends now but once upon a time, the two shared a terrible equation with each other. The two beauties first collaborated on the sets of the 2004 film ‘Aitraaz’ which also starred Akshay Kumar and their friendship started off really well. Back then, Priyanka used to hang out with Kareena and her then ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor but soon after the film was released, the two went from friends to enemies in real-time. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aitraaz was a superhit film back in the day. It happened for the first time that Kareena’s performance in the film was overshadowed because of her co-star who happened to be Priyanka in this case.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror opened up on Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s equation during Aitraaz and said, “During the Aitraaz days, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, who were virtually of the same age, hit it off beautifully. There was no rivalry between the two and even after work, Priyanka used to hang out at parties with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena.”

The source continued and said, “It hit Kareena like a bolt from the blue when her friend turned out to be an able competitor. Kareena had worked extremely hard on the role and had launched a power-packed performance. But for the first time in her career, it had gone largely unnoticed, thanks to Priyanka.”

The things reportedly escalated when the two beauties were attending the concert together in Antwerp, Belgium. The source concluded by saying, “They had a huge fight and were screaming at each other. In fact, they almost came to blows. They had to be literally pulled apart.”

Later both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra were supposed to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pepsi ad which they refused to do even after the ad-makers assured them separate spaces.

