Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha are one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Mr perfectionist of Bollywood, once again creating magic on screen after his last screen appearance in Thugs Of Hindostan.

For the unversed, the film is the remake of the famous Hollywood film The Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. After much delay, the film is now set to release on August 11th. Now talking about the upcoming movie, have you ever wondered how much the star cast might have charged to star in the film? If not then we are sure the below deets are going to leave you shocked! Read on.

With Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha right around the corner, today according to reports by TellyChakkar let us see how much the star cast of the movie is earning for their work.

1. Aamir Khan

Starting off the list, we have the lead titular character Laal Singh Chaddha played by ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, Aamir Khan. While we have seen the Dhoom 3 actor in many different avatars, it is said that this time, the actor will be coming up in a never before seen role for the movie. It is been noted that the actor will be earning approximately Rs. 50 crores for the movie.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

After the leading man for the movie, let’s talk about the leading lady in the movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as Manpreet Kaur Chaddha who will be alongside Aamir Khan. It is been said that Bebo has charged around Rs. 8 crores for her contribution to the movie.

3. Naga Chaitanya

Next on the list, we have the south Indian superstar Naga Chaitanya who will be playing the role of Ritesh Joshi. The actor is set to make his Bollywood debut with this movie and is said to have charged Rs. 6 crores for the role in the movie.

4. Mona Singh

Mona Singh is always a cheerful face on the big screens and it’s always a delight to see her. The actress will be playing the role of Udita Sharma, and reportedly Mona has bagged Rs. 2 crores for her contribution to the movie.

5. Manav Vij

Manav Vij will be appearing in the movie as a support character and fans are really excited to see what he will be doing in the movie. The actor is said to be earning Rs. 1 crore for his contribution to the movie.

6. Teetu Verma

It is noted that Teetu Verma who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will now be seen in the upcoming film as a news reporter. The actor has charged a sum of Rs. 50 lakhs for his character.

Are you excited to see Laal Singh Chaddha? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

