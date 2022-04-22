Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most followed and bankable actors of Bollywood who is famous not just for his hit movies but also for his undeniable charm and wits. In the year 2011, the actor worked in a superhero film titled Ra. One, which failed at the box office despite all the anticipation around it. A few years later, the director of that film, Anubhav Sinha, had opened up about working on the sequel since the ending of the first part did leave some scope for a second instalment.

For the unversed, Ra. One is an action-drama film which hit the theatres with high expectations but did not bring in impressive numbers at the box office. The plot of this film revolved around a video game which featured a strong and powerful antagonist who wreaks havoc when he ventures out into real life. Other than SRK, the movie also featured actors like Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

In the year 2018, the director of Ra. One, Anubhav Sinha, threw some light on the possibility of having a second instalment in the franchise even though the first one did not work well. In a conversation with PTI, he said, “Neither of us has written it off. Shah Rukh Khan and I keep talking about it. But it needs one catalyst. It’ll come either from him or me. Then we will get started. Every time we both meet, we talk about it, let’s do this. But nothing exciting enough has happened so far.”, he said.

Speaking further about when and how it could pan out, Anubhav Sinha said, “I have given it a serious thought, maybe on a long flight. Where can it go, what it could do and the possibilities of a story? There have been ideas but none exciting enough for me to sit down and punch it in. So let’s see.”

