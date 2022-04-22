Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the much-awaited films this year. However, the film is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Rumour mills claimed that Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade are being removed from the film but is it true? Both actors now break their silence.

Reports claimed that the film will be helmed by Farhad Samji is expected to release around Dabangg Khan’s birthday i.e., in December. It is also said that Golmaal stars Arshad and Shreyas have been replaced by Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma in the film.

Reacting to this report, Arshad Warsi said to Bollywood Life, “Your information is wrong, I was never asked to do Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the first place.” The actor even thanked the publication for connecting with him to put an end to all the rumours.

Shreyas Talpade, who is right now enjoying the success and positive reviews of his film Kaun Pravin Tambe?, also spoke about the rumours of him being replaced in Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He said, “I don’t want to talk about it, Farhad is a very dear friend and I just want him to make a kickass film with or without me.”

Previously, News 18 report also debunked the rumours about Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma replacing the Golmaal stars in Salman’s film, citing a source, “Aayush and Zaheer have always been a part of the film and have not replaced anyone. The superstar who launched Zaheer with Notebook (2019) and brother-in-law Aayush with Loveratri (2018) had recommended their name when the film was announced and the production house had agreed to it.”

The source also said, “In fact, Sooraj Pancholi who was also launched by Salman with Hero (2015) is also being considered for a role in the film. The trio who have small but crucial roles will be seen as three friends who cross paths with Salman’s character and end up helping him.”

