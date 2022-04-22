Kamaal R Khan urf KRK is quite famous for being an menace to the Bollywood industry with his aggressive digs and sarcasm filled jabs that he takes on other fellow b-town members while reviewing their films, as he is a self claimed critics. Out of all, his long cold war with Bhaijaan Salman Khan has always stood out.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kamaal who has been quite regular at taking jabs at Salman, once took some personal digs at the actor while reviewing the latter’s film Radhe. This led to him falling into some deep trouble after Bhaijaan decided to take legal help against the Deshdrohi actor. Ever since then, there’s been a lot going on between the two.

Advertisement

After claiming that ‘all is well’ between him and Salman Khan, KRK now turns from his own words and once again targets the superstar. Read on to know more!

In his recent Tweet, shared by KRK, he claimed that Bhaijaan’s legal team has requested a new hearing date from the high court for the case. Kamaal also takes a subtle jab by claiming that the actor was trying to ignore the case by leaving it hanging. He wrote, “Today there was hearing in the high court Mumbai for Salman Khan Vs Kamaal khan case. Team Salman again asked for new date. Means they are लटकाओ the case. If I have done wrong then allow the court to decide. Why to ask new date again and again?”

Today there was hearing in the high court Mumbai for Salman Khan Vs Kamaal khan case. Team Salman again asked for new date. Means they are लटकाओ the case. If I have done wrong then allow the court to decide. Why to ask new date again and again? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about his feud with Salman, KRK had earlier claimed that everything was okay between him and Bhaijaan. He his tweet had read, “I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them.”

I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 16, 2022

Well, it looks like Kamaal now once again has Salman Khan in his Target list.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Visibly Ignoring Jersey Co-Star Mrunal Thakur Receives Massive Backlash From Netizens: “Ghamand Abhi Bhi Vahi ka Vahi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube