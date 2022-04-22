Actress Rakhi Sawant is a queen of entertainment. She never ceases a moment to surprise us with her hilarious antics in the Bigg Boss house and making bizarre statements. She once called herself bhelpuri and Sunny Leone pasta. Scroll down to know more.

Sawant once targeted actress Leone and asked her to get lost in her country India as well as in the film industry. She even referred to her as ‘competition’ and accused her of spoiling the youth of the country. Nevertheless, she knows how to hog the limelight.

Back in 2015, Rakhi Sawant was responding to mean tweets written by others and in response to a tweet. In a video below, a former Bigg Boss contestant was reading a tweet that compared her and Sunny Leone to bhel puri and pasta. To which, Rakhi gave a brutally honest yet hilarious response to the tweet.

She said, “Haan me bhel puri hu. Aur woh pasta hai. Pasta bahar se aatha hai, artificial hota h, pasta khane se pet kharab ho jaatha h. Kuch taste bhi nhi hota h, cheesy hota h. Mote ho jaate h, kitni bimaari ho jaati h. And bhel puri, so tasty, so theeki, so chatpati, you want to have bhel puri, come to me. Yes, I am like bhel-puri and Leone is like pasta, so what!? Pasta is a foreign concept, quite artificial and very cheesy, not to mention unhealthy whereas bhel-puri is natural, spicy and tasty! So, would you like to have pasta or bhel-puri?”

Watch the hilarious video below:

While it is well known that Rakhi Sawant disliked Sunny Leone, the actress later apologized for her mean comments on Jism 2 actress and admitted that she did not know about her struggles.

So what do you think about Rakhi’s comments on Sunny? Let us know in the comments.

