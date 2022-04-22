Urfi Javed has taken inspiration from Hollywood divas like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, amongst others in the past. Her fashion sense may be bizarre for many, but one cannot deny the attention that it garners. Her latest outfit is a raincoat-like s*xy attire that is difficult for many to understand but least to say, it channels her inner mermaid.

She’s been her own cheerleader since Day 1. Urfi grabbed eyeballs with her entry in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. During a live performance task, she made an outfit out of a garbage bag and won the hearts of many. She may have been evicted in the first week itself but is amongst the rare contestants who has only witnessed a massive boom in her career ever since.

During the latest media spotting, Urfi Javed could be seen wearing a two-piece shimmery bikini. The real deal was a raincoat like material wrapped over the bottom part of her body and it even had s*xy cut-outs across the waist.

Urfi Javed completed her outfit with matching heels and opted for a slicked-back hairstyle. She finished her look with dewy makeup and minimal accessories.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens began trolling the bizarre fashion choice.

A user wrote, “Mujhe iska 1% confidence dijiye bhagwan”

Another joked, “Itna to sunny leony kbhi nhi pahni h”

“Chaddi ke liye itana bada raincoat,” read a comment.

Another reacted, “Poor girl !! Anything for attention!”

“Airport ki chapprii actress,” commented a troll.

Check out the viral video ft Urfi Javed below:

This isn’t the first time that Urfi Javed has been a target of trolls. With almost every new look, she grabs the eyeballs and most make fun of her.

