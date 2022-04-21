Watch the fight between the Chai and the Coffee lovers reaches the courtroom ft. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra
Every conversation deserves justice then why not Chai and Coffee. In a journey of proving the best relaxing and energizing drink amongst a Chai or a Coffee, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra knock on the gate of the courtroom to get justice for their loved drink.

Where the craze of Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever legal drama ‘Guilty Minds’ is raging high over the audience’s mind to watch out how the story is going to stun them and will make them find a way for their disputes.

Ahead of its release, the couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have taken their fight of proving what is better, Chai or a Coffee, with their lawyers, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Kashaf Quaze and Varun Mitra as Deepak Rana respectively.

 

Directed by Shefali Bhushan, Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever legal drama Guilty Minds will premiere on the service from tomorrow.

