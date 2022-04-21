Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy with her supernatural drama Naagin 6. The show stars her alongside Simba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal amongst others. The actress grabs eyeballs with her romance with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra almost every day. In the latest update, she has applied Mehendi with his initials in it.

Advertisement

Putting the name of your partner on Mehendi has been a ritual since forever now. And we saw actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and other showbiz members embracing it in recent times as well. Teja is the latest addition to the list and it has left her boyfriend emotional.

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of Tejasswi Prakash’s hand. One could see ‘K’ written around the corner of her engagement ring finger on her left hand. The actor added the song Kaise Mujhe from the movie Ghajini.

The video has also been posted by several fans on Instagram, who have been going gaga over Tejasswi Prakash and is all praises for her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, time and again, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are bombarded with questions about their marriage. Fans want to know when they are finally tying the knot but they say they aren’t in any hurry.

Even Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with an astrologer previously who predicted that the couple who tie the knot probably next year.

“They are steady and much in love. As per my astrological and face readings, the couple does have a wedding on their charts in another year or so. It will all go well for them as long as they concentrate on their level of communication,” said Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Anupamaa: Namaste America Star Rupali Ganguly On Working With Veteran Actress Sarita Joshi, “She Inspires Me & I Admire Her Work”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube