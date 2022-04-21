Each week Lock Upp is getting spicier and more engaging as contestants are leaving no stones unturned to make the reality show full of drama. A few weeks back Mandana Karimi dropped a bombshell by speaking about her secret relationship with a filmmaker. Later when her confession went viral, many speculated that it was Anurag Kashyap, however, in a recent interview, the actress finally spilled the beans about the same.

Advertisement

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, while Karan Kundrra was introduced as the Jailor. The show has been breaking records since Day 1. More than half contestants have been eliminated, while Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, and Payal Rohatgi among others are still competing for the ultimate prize.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, while interacting with ETimes, Mandana Karimi was asked about her statement in Lock Upp regarding her relationship with a filmmaker, she said, “I never said those words. Yes, I had a secret that I shared on the show, exclusively. The format of the show required me to share one. I didn’t become an actress yesterday. I understand that an actress’ life becomes a public story as her personal life dominates in the media.”

“The words get twisted while writing and I have taken everything – drama and headlines – with a pinch of salt. And I don’t know how people have come up with some names. How can people play with names? That’s the sad reality of social media and news. The person whom I had a relationship with, was not my friend,” Mandana Karimi adds.

Although she still didn’t reveal the name of the director but the actress clarified that it wasn’t Anurag Kashyap, she says, “It’s not the name that’s going around, which is Anurag Kashyap. Anurag was my friend and we are still friends. I have seen the headlines. It’s not done. It’s very unethical and unfortunate. I want to repeat again here, it’s a sad state of news and headlines- picking names, putting words into people’s mouths.”

In Lock Upp, if a contestant wishes to get saved from elimination, he/she has to reveal a secret about them. A few weeks back Mandana Karimi stepped in and said, “The time that I was struggling with my whole situation, my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women’s rights. He’s an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy…and when it happened, he… It just destroyed so much for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: BJP Leader Slams Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Over Promoting Tobacco Brands: “Do They Really Deserve Padmashri?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube