In the last decade, the number of reality shows on Indian television has risen at a tremendous rate. Nowadays, every channel has its own singing and dancing shows, however, there was a time when Boogie Woogie came as a breath of fresh air for everyone. The dance reality show which was judged by Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri and Ravi Behl was loved by every age group, however, shows in today’s time don’t seem to impress a large number of audience.

Starting in the year 1996, the dance reality show ended with season 7 in 2014. In the earlier seasons, judges used to assign themes like Bollywood, Horror, and Friendship among others.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Boogie Woogie judge and actor Jaaved Jaaferi was asked about his views on today’s reality shows, he said, “There are pros and cons. I personally feel that the biggest pro is that the talent is getting an opportunity, a platform. The cons are that sometimes these shows become too contrived.”

Explaining further, Jaaved Jaaferi says that nowadays, reality shows don’t feel real, “All of them are looking the same. It (the sob stories) looks fake.” When asked what made Boogie Woogie so different, the actor shares that whatever happened in that show “was organic, real, from the heart and not scripted.”

The Dhamaal actor adds, “Humare me, it just happened. We didn’t know. It used to be a surprise. Whenever someone would narrate a story, our reactions would come naturally. We paid attention to it but knew that it was a show, a platform to showcase talent. So, just sob stories never became the only way to go about it. It was about talent. It was about hope, conquering disability… it was not a set up.”

Talking about returning to the television, Jaaved Jaaferi says he misses being part of Boogie Woogie, “It is the best show that happened in this country. It should come back but unfortunately, it is not in my hand.”

