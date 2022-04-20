Actress Rupali Ganguly shares her experience of working with ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’ fame Sarita Joshi in ‘Anupamaa: Namaste America’. Sarita will be seen playing the role of Moti Baa in the show.

Sharing her experience of working with Sarita Joshi, Rupali said: “Saritaji has been a legend in theatre and it’s truly a blessing to have an opportunity to work with her in full swing. I have previously worked with her in a show.”

“She inspires me and I admire her work. I am thrilled to show our viewers the amazing chemistry between mine and Sarita Ji’s character. Her character Moti Baa plays a pivotal role in forming Anupamaa’s early life as an aspiring dancer and I hope viewers like our jodi and scenes together,” Rupali Ganguly added.

‘Anupamaa: Namaste America’ will have the TV cast reprising their roles. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey as Anupama’s husband Vanraj along with Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnwat, Ashish Mehrotra and Ekta Sariya reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, Samar, Toshi and Dolly, respectively.

The 11-episode prelude to the TV series will be streaming from April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar.

