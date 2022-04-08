Anupamaa: Fans Lash Out On Makers For Lack Of intimacy In MaAn Scenes
Anupamaa: Fans Upset With Lack Of Intimacy Between MaAn Even With Their Wedding Around The Corner(Pic Credit: Episode Still)

Anupamaa came as a breath of fresh air during a time when Indian television was flooded with saas-bahu serial. The show has often questioned societal norms and its progressive content is something that keeps the youngsters hooked to it as well. If you are a fan of the show, you probably already know that Anu and Anuj, popularly known by their ship name MaAn, will be getting married soon but it looks like the viewers are now upset for a very specific reason.

For the unversed, the show kicked off in the year 2020 and has been enjoying high ratings since its commencement in the year 2020. The show narrates the story of a married woman who finds out years later that her husband had not been faithful to her. Her journey of moving on while maintaining family relations forms the crux of this show and at the moment, fans are extremely excited to see Anu get married yet again. Apart from the lead actor Rupali Ganguly, the show also features actors like Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in key roles.

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, the lead couple can be seen prepping to get married while the Shah family constantly tries to plant new obstacles in their way. The couple does have a few romantic moments but most of them are either dream sequences or just plain, according to a bunch of fans.

In the latest turn of events, netizens have expressed their disappointment with Anupamaa makers as they feel that the scenes between Anu and Anuj Kapadia either lack intimacy or have been poorly written. Some of the Twitteratis also asked the team to tone down the Shah family drama and focus on bringing MaAn closer. Here are a few tweets.

