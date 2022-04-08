Anupamaa came as a breath of fresh air during a time when Indian television was flooded with saas-bahu serial. The show has often questioned societal norms and its progressive content is something that keeps the youngsters hooked to it as well. If you are a fan of the show, you probably already know that Anu and Anuj, popularly known by their ship name MaAn, will be getting married soon but it looks like the viewers are now upset for a very specific reason.

For the unversed, the show kicked off in the year 2020 and has been enjoying high ratings since its commencement in the year 2020. The show narrates the story of a married woman who finds out years later that her husband had not been faithful to her. Her journey of moving on while maintaining family relations forms the crux of this show and at the moment, fans are extremely excited to see Anu get married yet again. Apart from the lead actor Rupali Ganguly, the show also features actors like Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in key roles.

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, the lead couple can be seen prepping to get married while the Shah family constantly tries to plant new obstacles in their way. The couple does have a few romantic moments but most of them are either dream sequences or just plain, according to a bunch of fans.

In the latest turn of events, netizens have expressed their disappointment with Anupamaa makers as they feel that the scenes between Anu and Anuj Kapadia either lack intimacy or have been poorly written. Some of the Twitteratis also asked the team to tone down the Shah family drama and focus on bringing MaAn closer. Here are a few tweets.

A list of things makers are highly obsessed with : • Shah semicircle drama💆🏻‍♀️

• Excess SS to V👺

• Repetitive dialogues🙄

• Focussing more on 🗑's professional life instead of Anu's

• Anuraj tashan🤦🏻‍♀️

• #MaAn suffering💔#Anupamaa — Kriti Sharma (@KriSha_2009) April 8, 2022

Makers can you please go ahead from starring only for god sake 😒 It's There courtship hume laga kuch To romance milega ab but..😒😒 It's irritating now ! Not enjoying #Maan Scene really #Anupamaa — justice for Sushant (@TeamSushantsing) April 8, 2022

Aree sizzling scene chahiye bhyi…smjh ni aarha kya…kitna tweet kare hum..😒 Anu or Anuj pyaar krte h ek dusre se..unki shaadi hone waali h fr bhi itna zyada distance leke kyu baithte h ye..🤦🤷 makers we need more pyar bhre scenes..plzz#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #StarPlus — Manisha (@im_mannu_) April 8, 2022

5. Maker's, why do the couples have dream sequences?

So that one day they can be converted to a reality right? I mean if that's the case in your other couple, then why not #MaAn?

(I'm not comparing, it's just my complaint solely for the maker's)+#Anupamaa — 𝗔.(Team Ladke waale 😎💫) (@MaAnfantasy) April 8, 2022

Anu-Anuj were all alone…All they had to do is romance talk about each other…Their future plans…Marriage excitement… But What did they talk about..Shah family…Mobile and family ka gyaan.. Makers it's not necessary to give social message in every episode !😩#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/BICRSX6b8R — Aayushi (@Aayushis1234) April 8, 2022

#Anupamaa hashtag today 💥😂😂😂 Anyway makers let's go back to #MaAn dream sequences bcoz reality me tumse kuchh ho nhi rha 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tchRH4yIH8 — 𝓦𝓲𝓬𝓴𝓮𝓭 𝓔𝓻𝓪☆ˡᵃᵈᵏᵉʷᵃˡᵉ✨ (@sobtian_pushp) April 8, 2022

Also I will be bitter for the lack of romance and intimacy they are showing b/w #MaAn

Do the makers have an allergy with showing physical intimacy b/w #Anupamaa and #AnujKapadia ??

They used to hold hands before, now tho even that's not shown like whyyyy ?? — Poo 🌺 (@DeewaniLadki01) April 8, 2022

