The Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill has always made sure to win the hearts of her fans through her bubbly nature. The actress who has gained immense fame after her stint in Bigg Boss season 14 is now hitting the headlines for her ‘Gidda’.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Punjabi kudi is now slowly resuming her work and is enjoying life after facing the biggest loss of her rumored sweetheart Sidharth Shukla, who passed away after suffering a heart attack in September 2021.

Advertisement

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill who presently is at her native place in Punjab took it to her social media account and posted a video of herself doing Gidda (Punjab’s folk dance) with a couple of elderly women. The said video on the actress’ Instagram account sees Shehnaaz wearing a lavender salwar-kameez with pretty prints on it and matched it with a dupatta of the same colour. The actress was seen surrounded by his brother Shehbaz Badesha with a couple of elder women. In the video we see the actress singing songs and performing Gidda along with the women present there, who also gracefully tagged along with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill captioned the video saying, “#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan.” The video has gone viral with 370k plus like and fans have rushed to the comments section to cheer on the actress. One fan commented, “Baby and her gidda hayee 😍❤️ “. Another wrote, “Samajh toh kuch bhi nhi aaya but tumhe khush dekhkar bahut khushi mil rhi hai ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love You Shehnaaz ❤️😘 “. While one fan said, “You are so beautiful from inside out “, another wrote down, “Apko aisy khush dykh k dill khush ho gyaa❤️❤️ “. One fan complimented the actress saying, “hayye my old gill is back 😍 “.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz during her recent appearance on Shilpa Shetty‘s chat show ‘Shape Of You’, spoke about being trolled for enjoying life after Sidharth Shukla’s demise. She said, “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what.”

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s Gidda? Let us know your views in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Drastic Weight Transformation At The Airport; SidNaaz Fans Go, “Remember How People Used To Bodyshame Her?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube