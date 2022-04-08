There have been reports that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air. Backing it are multiple reasons including the host’s upcoming movies and low TRPs amongst others. But is it really being pulled off and replaced by India’s Laughter Champion? There are also possibilities that Navjot Singh Sidhu is making his comeback on TV. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Kapil is currently shooting for his upcoming film with Nandita Das. He plays the role of a delivery boy and fans have been quite excited about it. On the other hand, The Kapil Sharma Show cast is headed to the US for a series of shows. So amid all the hectic phases, it may be best for the team to take a break and come back with some fresh concepts.

Advertisement

Amidst it all, there has been strong buzz that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air because of its bland ratings. What has strengthened the rumours is Sony TV announcing its new comedy show. It is titled, India’s Laughter Champion.

Sony TV has unveiled the teaser of India’s Laughter Champion that will witness comedians fight it out to win the ultimate title. As per Bollywood Life, there are possibilities that the show may replace The Kapil Sharma Show and Navjot Singh Sidhu may make his comeback on the new platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

It seems to be an all new fresh version of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge that blessed us with stars like Kapil Sharma, Sunil Pal amongst others.

Meanwhile, Kapil has been in a soup lately over inviting The Kashmir Files cast on his comedy show. Vivek Agnihotri had claimed that the host did not invite their team as they did not have any ‘commerical star’ but the TKSS team refuted these rumours.

Must Read: Roadies Journey In South Africa: Arushi Chawla To Baseer Ali & Kevin Almasifar – List Of Final Contestants!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube