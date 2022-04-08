Shark Tank India became a big thing ever since the show was aired for the first. For many, it was a new and unique concept that made them curious to know what’s all the fuss about. Meanwhile, some pitchers on the show were left empty-handed, while others received funding. However, pitchers like Rohit Warrier and Niti Singhal were faced with a very harsh response from Shark Ashneer Grover.

Advertisement

For the unversed both the pitchers received the worst reaction for their products by Grover. The Shark had called Warrier’s Sippline Drinking Shields aka ‘glass ka mask’ a ‘wahiyat’ product. While Singhal, whose company Twee In One specialises in reversible clothes was rejected by Grover saying no one will be interested to buy her products.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Shark Tank India pitchers Rohit Warrier and Niti Singhal recently blew everyone’s mind as they met over a coffee. Sharing the video on her Instagram Niti wrote, “weird pitches? not so weird now!” However, netizens are finding it hilarious about their meeting as they were both called out by Ashneer Grover.

Reacting to Shark Tank India pitchers Rohit Warrier and Niti Singhal’s meeting, a user commented, “Ye sab karne se product wahiyat se badhiya hojata hai?,” another wrote, “Wahiyaat product entrepreneurs unite,” a third user commented, “Divided by pitches, United by Ashneer Grover’s rant,” a fourth user wrote, “Thukra ke mera pyaar Mera inteqam wala scene,” a fifth user wrote, “Jab do logon ke dushman ek ho to dosti ho jati hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by niti singhal (@niti.singhal)

Most recently, Ashneer Grover was asked if he regrets his decision to reject Rohit Warrier’s ‘glass ka mask,’ he told, “For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke la, main toh roz haas haas ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I’m thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I’m investing in this product, he would have created 5 more such products and I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I’m being entertained live), but not otherwise.”

Apart from the former BharatPe CEO and founder, the show also featured Aman Gupta (boAt), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics).

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Dr Hathi’ Nirmal Soni Gets Into Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Mode Grooving On The Viral ‘Arabic Kuthu’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube