Beast’s song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ made everyone dance to the tunes. The song has been trending on Instagram for a while now. Several netizens and celebrities are seen shaking their legs to the song thus creating a new bandwagon. Now latest to join the bandwagon is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dr Hathi aka Nirmal Soni.

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s spy thriller film is all set to hit the big screen next week and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high now. Songs of the film have become a rage among the netizens.

Television actor Nirmal Soni, who is well known for playing the role of Dr Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared a fun video on his Instagram handle. He is seen dancing to the peppy number ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Beast alongside the executive producer of the popular sitcom Jatin Bajaj.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirmal Soni (@nirmalsoni1)

Soon after he shared the video, fans of TMKOC thronged to the comment section and praised his dance moves. A user wrote, “Superb bhai ek number 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️,” while another user wrote, “Uffffff what a moves🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A third user commented, “❤️❤️🙌🙌 sir super awesome 😍😍😍😍.”

For the unversed, the peppy song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. Sivakarthikeyan wrote the catchy lyrics for the song from Beast.

Meanwhile, Television actor Nirmal Soni returned to his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Kavi Kumar Azad passed away in 2018 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Show creator Asit Kumarr Modi also once spoke about Dr Haathi’s death. He told Mid-Day, “After his health scare in 2009, he promised to take better care of himself. He was not married and considered the Taarak Mehta team as family. Often, he would bring home-cooked food for the entire team. He would tell me, ‘When I come to the set, the people here make me forget all my troubles’.”

