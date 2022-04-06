Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Anupamaa Tops The Ormax Ratings With Naagin 6 Finally Climbing The Ladder Upwards!

Television shows hold a special place in our hearts. So we are now here to let you know which of them has topped the most liked Hindi TV shows. The Ormax Media ratings for the period of March 28 to April 3 are out now, and it seems some major development. Naagin 6 has made it to the top 10 list.

In the most-liked Hindi TV shows list for the 13th week of the year, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to maintain the number one spot while Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has grabbed the second spot this week too. Even after so many years, the sitcom continues to spread happiness and laughter among the audience.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which has been entertaining the audience since 2016, has grabbed the third spot in the Ormax Media ratings this week. The comedy show too has maintained the position for several weeks now. The guest appearances of Anup Jatola, Shailendra Singh, Sudesh Bhonsale and the Attack movie star cast John Abraham, Lakshay Raj Anand and Rakulpreet Singh are loved by the audience.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Mar 28-Apr 3) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/daPMTjBdr5 — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 5, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too has maintained the fourth spot for the past few weeks. Over a month ago, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer were at the seventh spot. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rose to the fifth spot this week. Neil Bhatt’s show was at the 9th spot last week.

While Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer Kumkum Bhagya grabbed the sixth spot, Bhagya Lakshmi has slipped to the seventh position. The show was previously held the sixth position. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya found themselves on the eighth spot on the most-liked Hindi TV show list by Ormax Media.

Tejasswi Prakash starrer supernatural show Naagin 6 is also witnessing a jump in ratings. Ekta Kapoor’s show was at the tenth spot last week. Lastly, Yeh Hai Chahatein has managed to grab the tenth spot on ORMAX MEDIA Rating.

