Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently the longest-running comedy show and over the years a few characters have been replaced. However, Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Haathi’s death came as a shocker for many as the actor was one of the most adored characters in the show. Kavi passed away in 2018 after suffering a cardiac arrest. A few years ago before his death, the actor had spoken up about how he once almost died due to his weight issue.

Before landing the iconic role of a doctor in TMKOC, Kavi was part of projects like Junior G, Shararat, Hero – Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, Jodhaa Akbar among others.

Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Haathi has always faced issues with his weight and in an interview, he had even spoken about how he almost died due to the same. As quoted by Hindustan Times, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had said he once collapsed on the sets and was on a ventilator.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Kavi Kumar Azad said, “I had to be wheeled into the hospital. I was almost a dead case.”

He added, “Since childhood, I’ve been a butt of many jokes. I would completely avoid going out. People would laugh at me. Professionally, it was a cumbersome task. I would get tired easily. I couldn’t walk a step without it being a task – if I did, it would be like a robot. Even getting into the car was a task. Medically, I was a mess. I was breathless even while doing routine tasks and I had severe sleep apnea.”

After suffering a cardiac arrest, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumar Modi spoke about Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Haathi’s death. He told Mid-Day, “After his health scare in 2009, he promised to take better care of himself. He was not married and considered the Taarak Mehta team as family. Often, he would bring home-cooked food for the entire team. He would tell me, ‘When I come to the set, the people here make me forget all my troubles’.”

