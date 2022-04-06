For all those, who have been waiting for the 2nd season of Bigg Boss OTT, here’s some good news! After giving fans a double dose of entertainment with Bigg Boss OTT followed by Bigg Boss 15, the makers are now gearing up for the 2nd season of the digital version of the show. As witnessed in the first season, Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who would on every weekend hand over the report card to the contestants.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT saw Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner. Not only that, the show also grabbed headlines with Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s budding romance.

Now if the latest reports are anything to go by then Karan Johar is all set to return with the 2nd season of Bigg Boss OTT. According to a report in Bollywoodlife, just like last season, this time to KJo will be hosting the show and he will follow the same routine as last year. The makers are also looking for more popular faces, than the last season, who will enter the controversial show.

Bigg Boss OTT is expected to go on air in mid-2022 and just like the previous season, it will be followed by the 16th season of Bigg Boss. We already can’t wait for Salman Khan to return with another season of drama and entertainment.

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT season 1, while Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat managed to find love in each other, Pratik Sehajpal was seen leaving the house with a bag full of money. Later we saw, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal entering Bigg Boss 15 house. Later Neha Bhasin was also seen entering as a wild card contestant.

While there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement soon.

