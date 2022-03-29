The previous season of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi became the top-rated season. The show had an interesting bunch of contestants and jaw-dropping stunts. After the success of the 11th season, the makers are trying their level best to rope in more known faces from the entertainment industry. For the past few months, a few names of the participants have been making rounds. Scroll down below to know the list of possible candidates.

In the last season, Arjun Bijlani took home the winner’s trophy while Divyanka Tripathi stood second. The actress lost her chance to win the stunt-based reality show by a small margin. Just like last year, the team will be travelling to South Africa for the shoot in July.

Most recently certain names were making rounds on the internet for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, among them was Rubina Dilaik. As the news reached the Shakti actress, she dismissed such reports and told India Forums, “I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It’s just a rumour just like I was doing Naagin.”

As per reports by Bollywood Life, here’s a list of contestants who are rumoured to participate in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Shivangi Joshi

Her name came up most recently as a news portal claiming that Shivangi will be quitting Balika Vadhu 2 to participate in the stunt-based reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Erica Fernandes

Her participation is not confirmed yet but even if she agrees Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be her first reality show. This will be great news for her fans as the actress has been away from television for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

Urvashi Dholakia

Everyone is aware of how talented the actress is and her participation in the show will bring more excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

Arti Singh

Last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and she has always wished to participate in the show. As per reports, the actress is one of the confirmed contestants in the upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Nishant Bhat

Dancer/ choreographer impressed everyone with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and BB 15 is all set to spread his magic in South Africa. Nothing has been confirmed, as Nishant is in talks to participate in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishant Bhat (@nishantbhat85)

Pratik Sehajpal

The most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 15 is also going to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In an earlier interview with us, the actor had said, “If I get a chance to go for it, I would definitely go for it and give it my all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

Rajiv Adatia

He entertained the audience with his comical behaviour in BB15 which makes him the apt choice for KKK12. Reportedly, Rajiv has already started his prep for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

Tushar Kalia

For the last few years, people are going gaga over Dancer/ choreographer Tushar Kalia as he judged Dance Deewane with Madhuri Dixit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia)

Pavitra Punia

As per reports, the actress is already part of KKK12 and her bada** attitude will help her win the trophy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavvitra Punia (@pavitrapunia_)

Paras Chhabra

The former Bigg Boss contestant has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi on multiple occasions but due to his date issues, the actor wasn’t able to participate. However, for the current season, the actor has already given his nod.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra)

