Pratik Sehajpal rose to massive fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The Salman Khan hosted show witnessed him getting the runner-up title, leaving behind stars like Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty. And the craze also found him many celebrity fangirls, including Nikki Tamboli. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Nikki and Pratik have been appearing together during the special couple episodes on The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show. The actress also made a lot of noise when she said she wants to get married to the Love School contestant. She later clarified that it was the script that required her to say so.

Advertisement

As per a recent report, Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli have indeed gotten closer to each other. Just not that, sister Prerna Sehajpal also likes the Bigg Boss 14 fame beauty. But there’s also disappointment in stores because romance is reportedly not brewing.

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed, “Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal get along like a house on fire. The two have bonded beautifully. In fact, Pratik Sehajpal visited her place for the shoot which they did. His sister Prerna Sehajpal is also very fond of Nikki. People have noticed the kind of comfort level they share, which has come out on screen. The two have been approached for a project on OTT too. But, as of now, it is nothing beyond a good friendship. We cannot predict the future and their chemistry has indeed surprised many.”

Meanwhile, The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show is a comedy show hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Farah Khan appears every weekend as the special host. Karan Patel, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz are amongst others celebs who have graced the show recently.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Lashes Out At Security Guard Over Denying Entry; Says, “I’ll F**king Walk Away Right…” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube