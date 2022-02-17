Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently enjoying one of the best phases of their life. The couple is expecting their first child together and often gives a glimpse of their personal lives to their fans on social media. Back in December last year, Bharti took to her YouTube channel and shared a video where she revealed how her husband Haarsh takes care of her through the pregnancy. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was in December last year when the couple announced their pregnancy through a cute video on social media. Their fans were overjoyed and both Bharti and Haarsh were very elated with sharing the news with the world. The comedian has a YouTube channel titled ‘LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa’s’ where she gives a glimpse of her life to her fans across the country.

In an interview with Times Of India, Bharti Singh revealed her unusual cravings of ‘Chana Bhatura’ at night and how her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa then look for food apps that can deliver a particular item to their home.

Bharti Singh said, “Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharti is one of the team members of The Kapil Sharma Show which also stars Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and others. Besides, TKSS, the comedian also hosts Hunarbaaz along with her husband Haarsh.

