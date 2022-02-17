Bigg Boss 7 fame Sofia Hayat has invited her bestie and controversial queen Rakhi Sawant to London, for overcoming her pain of separation. Sawant announced separation from her husband, Ritesh Singh on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, February 14. She issued a statement on social media confirming the split.

Now Sofia Hayat has told us that she would invite Rakhi Sawant to her temple. She even stated that just like God saves all of us, Jesus has saved Rakhi from her suhagraat with her husband Ritesh Kumar. Read the scoop below.

Sofia Hayat who owns a temple in London, United Kingdom told us, “I would love to invite Rakhi to my temple for healing. I have a sound healing space where angels come and I will remove any damage to her chakras and break any energetic binds she may have to her ex-husband, so that she can be clear and free and live on the present. It is important to physically cut tenderly ties that someone may have connected to you. This way they no longer have access to your energy and you will not feel drained anymore.”

Sofia Hayat further claims that Jesus has protected Rakhi Sawant to escape from getting intimate with her husband on the first night. She adds, “Jesus protects us all and he has protected Rakhi from her Suhagraath (first night) too. Jesus always brings help to those in need.”

Sofia Hayat also shared a video for Rakhi Sawant on her social media account suggesting her to get over from Ritesh as he has used her feelings, fame for publicity. Check out the video below:

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant said while choking to Times Of India, “He left me! I loved him so much and he left me. After Bigg Boss a few weeks ago, we started living together in my house in Mumbai, but yesterday he packed his bags and left. He said that he is in legal trouble because he didn’t divorce her first wife and now he doesn’t want to live with me anymore.”

“He said that he lost a lot of money also in his business as he had to go through a lot of scrutinies after he entered the Bigg Boss house with me. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when I got to know that he has a wife and a kid, my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child. I am coming to terms with the fact that he has left me and everything has ended,” she added.

