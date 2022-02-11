Bigg Boss 15 finally revealed the identity of Rakhi Sawant’s husband. For the longest time, the actress was accused of doing it all for publicity. Rahul Mahajan and many others during BB14 claimed that she’s faking it all. But there finally was a man, who she even kissed inside the Salman Khan hosted show. But there seems to be a twist in the story now. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Rakhi’s husband is a NRI businessman. She was scared that he would leave her and jet off after getting eliminated from the show. Many even claimed that he was a member from the Bigg Boss team itself. That remained unverified but his former wife did come in the limelight and exposed his reality of dosmetic violence.

Amidst it all, it seemed Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh were all happy. The duo was spotted interacting with paps a day after the controversial queen’s elimination. Just not that, they even attended Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash together.

In a conversation with TOI, Rakhi Sawant now claims that she and Ritesh are just friends. When asked about her current relationship status, the Bigg Boss 15 wildcard revealed, “I can’t say anything about it. We are friends now.”

Furthermore, ask her if she and Ritesh aren’t a couple anymore? “Main woh bhi nahi bol paungi. Bahar nikalne ke baad we are friends. Acche dost hain. Certain legal matters have to be resolved, he’s doing that. Sabne kaha mera bhaade ka pati. Let people say anything. Bhaade ka toh bhaade ka. Usmein kya? Fingers crossed, sab kuch achcha hoga aage,” Rakhi revealed

Rakhi Sawant decided to remain tight-lipped about any further details.

Is it all over? Was Ritesh only a publicity stunt? Only time will tell.

