Gurmeet Choudhary is a well-known name in the TV, film as well as music world (thanks to his appearance in several videos recently). The actor’s most recent music video, Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Tumse Pyaar Karke is all about one’s first love and the feelings one has at that time.

We recently met Gurmeet and Tulsi to talk about their song. While exclusively talking to Koimoi, the duo got candid about their first romances, heat break, and finding true and final love in their better halves now. Read on to know all they had to say.

Talking about his first love and his failed attempt at impressing his crush during school, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “Actually mera first love mujhe mila nahi. Woh actually school time mein tha aur mujhe feel hua pyaar, kyunki main bahot hi filmi hu. Actually pyaar se hi mujhe pyaar hai.”

Gurmeet Choudhary revealed, “Aayi thi ek ladki aur kyunki mai bahot hi shy hu, mujhe himmat hi nahi hua uske pass mein jaake baat karu. Toh main apne ek friend ko aage rakhta tha aur usko bolta tha ki tum iski saari help kardo. And finally 6-7 mahine baad jab mujhe laga ki ab toh ladki patt gayi, ab toh jaunga aur propose karunga. Jab maine propose kiya toh usne bola, ‘aapko nahi main to iss ladke se, aapke friend se pyaar karti hu.”

Continuing further, Gurmeet Choudhary stated, “Toh waha se mera popat start ho chuka tha aur uske baad kissi bhi ladki se pyaar nahi hua. Uske baad Debina Bonnerjee milli toh bus unhi ke paaon padd liye maine aur kaha mujhse shadi karle yaar, kuch acha ho jayega mera.” Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet fell in love after working together and tied the knot in a simple temple wedding on February 15, 2011. The couple recently revealed that they are all set to expand their family as Debina is expecting.

Recalling falling in love for the first time ever, Tulsi Kumar said, “Mera is very simple. Aisa kuch love and romance nahi hua. I’ve had my share of crushes during school time, during college time, but my final love is my husband.” She continued, “I think I’m kind of a person who is very, very romantic. So for me, first love toh nahi par final love is my husband.”

