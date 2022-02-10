Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer made the headlines soon after the controversial show launched as they fell head over heels for one another. The lovebirds’ romance wasn’t just for cameras given that the two are still together and are set to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together.

So how are they going to make this special day even more special and unique? Well, during a recent exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the BB15 contestants got candid about Valentine’s Day and how they plan on celebrating it. Read on to know what pictures we can expect on their timeline soon.

Talking about his big plans for his first Valentine’s Day with Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal with a light heart said, “Ab yeh bolegi ki mai Valentine’s Day mein believe hi nahi karti, yeh karte hai toh inhi se puch lijiye (laugh).” But sharing how he plans on making their first V-Day special, Ieshaan added, “Valentine’s Day is just another day where you have to just treat the other person better.” While Miesha added, “That should be all the days,” the actor continued, “It should be all the days, but uss din kuch extra karna padta hai.”

Talking about his and Miesha Iyer’s plans for the day, Ieshaan Sehgaal said, “As such koi plans nahi hai, but we will keep it very real, we will go for dinner, we will spend some good time together and that’s it. I mean zarrori nahi hai ki aapko kuch fancy karna hi karna hai Valentine’s Day pe. Anyways, we go out for vacations and all of that, maybe we will go out to Dubai or some… I mean I’m really dying to go to the hills, toh maybe we will plan a vacation to the hills or something of that sort.”

When asked whether it all going to be a surprise for Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan said “Absolutely,” while his lady love added, “Surprise or shock,” before both shared a sweet laugh.

Happy Valentine’s Day in advance guys!

