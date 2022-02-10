It’s been quite a long time since Saumya Tandon left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, but fans aren’t able to forget her as their favourite ‘Gori mem’. Recently, she shared an adorable video with her real husband on Instagram. None other than Rohitashv Gour dropped a comment on it.

For the unversed, Saumya used to play the character of Anita Mishra, a neighbour of Manmohan Tiwari (played by Rohitashv Gour). Tiwari has a huge crush on Anita, despite him being married. Fans used to love the duo’s chemistry, and still, despite her leaving the show, Saumya remains to be their favourite.

Yesterday, Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram profile and shared a cute compatibility test video with her husband. As the actress hardly shares any pictures of her real husband, fans were in for a sweet surprise. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Put our relationship to a playful test to see who’s worthy of a D’Lite! Needless to say, I won this one! Spend this Valentine’s in the most D’Liteful way possible and take up the #DlitefullyYours challenge!”

Check out the video:

Reacting to the video, one of Saumya Tandon’s fans wrote, “Kya baat hai!! Aaj patidev bhi.” Another fan wrote, “They are looking so cute. Love you both.” Amongst all, it was Rohitashv Gour’s comment which fetched reactions. He wrote, “(Laughing emojis) mast.”

Meanwhile, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is in the news currently as Nehha Pendse is rumoured to quit the show. For those who are unaware, Nehha replaced Saumya in 2020. Now, if reports are to be believed, Nehha’s contract will be expiring soon with the makers and she isn’t keen on renewing it due to travelling issues.

