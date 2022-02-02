Nehha Pendse replaced Saumya Tandon on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and became the audiences’ favourite in no time. Reportedly, Nehha is also planning to leave the show in a couple of months and well, this really is such sad news for all the BGPH fans. The show stars Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitash Gaur in pivotal roles and enjoys a massive fan following across the country.

Advertisement

Nehha plays the role of Anita Bhabi on the show and her character enjoys a huge fan following. Saumya set the bar so high and not to lie, Pendse did an incredible job stepping into her shoes post her exit from the show. And can you guess, who would be replacing her on BGPH?

Advertisement

A source close to ETimes revealed that Nehha Pendse is planning to quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in a few months and said, “Yes, we are in the process of bringing a new actress on board for the character of Anita Bhabi and are auditioning actresses. We should be able to lock someone in a few weeks. Nehha’s one-year contract will end in April and she isn’t too keen on renewing it. One of the major factors of her exiting the show is the long commute. She spends hours travelling to the set and back home. It has taken a toll on her health. The makers and the actress thought that they would be able to manage it but it is now seeming difficult.”

The publication also tried to reach out to Nehha Pendse and producer Binaiferr Kohli but got no response from them.

Meanwhile, Pendse joined the show back in January 2021 and has been winning the hearts of viewers ever since with her amazing performance on the show.

What are your thoughts on Nehha Pendse quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover Says He’ll Trash Talk If He Doesn’t Get A Call For Season 2, “I’ll Say Bekaar Tha Sab”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube