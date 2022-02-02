As reality TV show Shark Tank India is inching closer this week for the show’s finale episode, the ‘Sharks’ including Ashneer Grover came together for a special chat about their memories of the show so far. The show’s host Rannvijay Singha was seen interacting with all the ‘Sharks’ in a virtual live chat on the official Instagram handle.

For the unversed, the show is an Indian franchise of the American show of the same name. The show gives a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’ and seek their investment.

All the ‘Sharks‘ Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh came together for a special chat with Rannvijay Singha on Instagram. The panelists of Shark Tank India were heard speaking about their memories of the show so far.

Towards the end of the chat, the host Rannvijay asked the sharks if they have plans to meet soon or virtually get together to catch the show’s season finale on February 4. To which BharatPe co-founder and managing director responded jokingly, “There is a party on the 4th. Rannvijay, tere ko bulaya nahi lag raha hai.” As the other panelist laughed, Rannvijay says, “Nahi bulaya”. He then added, “Main party ke baahar flyers bech raha hounga.”

Take a look at the video below:

Talking about their memories on Shark Tank India so far, Ashneer said that he would miss the backstage fun the most. “All the backstage fun was a good experience. Baaki dekhte hain agle saal bulaate hain ye log ya nahi bulaate. Agar nahi bulaaya I’ll say bekaar tha sab,” he said.

Anupam Mittal said that he would miss the experience of being treated like a star. “Will miss the entourage, make-up wala, stylist, two bodyguards and all that,” he said. To which Namita Thapar added, “I want to put it on record that the men took longer to get ready than the women. All this entourage you are talking about – make-up, hair, woh entourage mujhe bhugatna pada.”

