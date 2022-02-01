Indraneil Sengupta, who is known for his appearance in films and serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Jamai Raja, Mulk and more, recently received love for his work in the web series Aranyak and Human. Amid this success, his name also cropped up owing to his rumoured separation from wife Barkha Sengupta.

In a recent chat, he opened up about these rumours and said that “it is none of their business name.” While stating that he is a very private person, read on to know all he shared.

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Indraneil Sengupta spoke about his rumoured separation from wife Barkha Sengupta. The Aranyak actor said, “First of all I would not like to comment on my personal life. I am a very closed person. I keep my life very private. I have never thought of answering people, trying to explain. It is none of their business.”

Having said that, the actor stated that dealing with these conjunctures about personal life was not difficult. The Human actor added, “There will be a lot of chaos and lot of noise always. I keep quiet. Sometimes it will be about your work, sometimes about your personal life. As an actor my work is for public consumption, Indraneil Sengupta is not for public consumption. I will not let that happen at all.”

When asked if all this will impact their 10-year-old daughter Meera, Indraneil Sengupta said, “I think she is very smart she is very intelligent. She does not get overwhelmed by the fact that we are both public and the kind of attention we get. She does not like attention herself. I don’t think it has bothered her at all.”

